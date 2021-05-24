Laval native Kayla DiVenere has released a million-streamed/viewed single and video for “Justin Bieber,” a song that is as playful and melodic as the subject. It’s youthful, high energy pop tune worthy of putting you back into your own teenagedom of those artists you loved back then, too. Kayla is also an actress and social media influencer. At the age of 17, she has big goals for her career.
Here is the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMhJ5jNuvNg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.