Scott Abramovitch, who grew up in Côte Saint-Luc and now lives in Los Angeles, is the writer/director/producer of a hilarious new motion picture called Eat Wheaties. It is now available in Canada on Video on Demand platforms.  The storyline revolves around Sid Straw (Tony Hale), whose   life unravels as he tries to prove that he was friends with actress Elizabeth Banks in college. Scott and one of the film’s stars, Hayden Szeto join me for this episode to take us behind the scenes. Make sure to see the trailer at the end.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P4EQt-wxCo

