Scott Abramovitch, who grew up in Côte Saint-Luc and now lives in Los Angeles, is the writer/director/producer of a hilarious new motion picture called Eat Wheaties. It is now available in Canada on Video on Demand platforms. The storyline revolves around Sid Straw (Tony Hale), whose life unravels as he tries to prove that he was friends with actress Elizabeth Banks in college. Scott and one of the film’s stars, Hayden Szeto join me for this episode to take us behind the scenes. Make sure to see the trailer at the end.
Cohen in the City Episode 63: Côte Saint Luc’ Scott Abramovitch’s new motion picture Eat Wheaties
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Supermom In Training: Toddler toys that will give you the best bang for your buck
- Two arrested for anti-Semitic threats in Côte St. Luc, hate crime probe underway
- Restaurant terrasses in Montreal could open May 28: reports
- Drive thru vaccinations begin at Trudeau Airport
- Charlotte's Gems
- Cohen in the City Episode 63: Côte Saint Luc’ Scott Abramovitch’s new motion picture Eat Wheaties
- EMSB schools closed Wednesday for strike
- Leylah Fernandez earns the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs Heart Award
Most Popular
Articles
- According to Legault, 3 regions in Quebec could reopen restaurants
- Two arrested for anti-Semitic threats in Côte St. Luc, hate crime probe underway
- Palestinian protestors violently attack Montreal’s Israel Solidarity Rally
- Pointe-Claire reports $22.9M surplus
- Joint statement from Dawson, John Abbott and Vanier in response Bill 96
- Trying to predict legendary CHOM morning host Terry DiMonte’s next move
- Bill 96 to expand 101 to federal jurisdictions, small businesses and notwithstanding clause will be invoked
- Plane full of dogs arrives at Montreal airport from Mexico Saturday
- Brasserie Manoir’s ready-to-eat meals are already a huge hit
- Montreal's eclectic storytellers
Images
Videos
Commented
- Napoleon’s Cartoon – Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms (1)
- Vaccinate now! It’s the eight week prescription for normalcy (1)
- Cohen in the City Episode 61: Dr. Laurie Betito and Jon Pole Embrace Their Passion for Radio (1)
- Community Heroes: Say hello to our new blogger Angie and her hero son! (1)
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: What is V.I.P.I.T. and why is it in the news? (1)
- I want to ride my bicycle (1)
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.