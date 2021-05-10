As Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News since 2011, Lisa LaFlamme leads the country’s number one newscast where she has cemented her role as the face of news in Canada. She was kind enough to accept an invitation to be interviewed for this Cohen in The City episode.
Cohen in the City Episode 62: CTV Chief News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme
