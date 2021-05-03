Just a few months after their respective radio shows were removed from the airwaves on CJAD, Dr. Laurie Betito is teaming up with Jon Pole for a new  podcast fittingly called  "Dr. Laurier Betito & Jon Pole. You can access it via a number of platforms, including https://www.drlaurie.com/passion.html. Dr. Laurie and Jon join me to talk about life after CJAD and what does Jon think about AM 600 ever coming  to be in Montreal?

