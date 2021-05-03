Just a few months after their respective radio shows were removed from the airwaves on CJAD, Dr. Laurie Betito is teaming up with Jon Pole for a new podcast fittingly called "Dr. Laurier Betito & Jon Pole. You can access it via a number of platforms, including https://www.drlaurie.com/passion.html. Dr. Laurie and Jon join me to talk about life after CJAD and what does Jon think about AM 600 ever coming to be in Montreal?
Cohen in the City Episode 61: Dr. Laurie Betito and Jon Pole Embrace Their Passion for Radio
