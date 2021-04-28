Award-winning Hall of Famer and multi-Platinum selling producer, songwriter, and April Wine leader Myles Goodwyn asks a tall and transcendental question as he releases this, his first-ever spiritual song, “Will the Last Voice I Hear Be an Angel?” — available now. He joined us to talk about his new project and revealed that because of COVID-19 he doubts April Wine will ever perform live again.
Cohen in the City Episode 60: April Wine Legend Myles Goodwin
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Matt Del Vecchio: Reflecting on your past, making a difference in your future
- Outdoor prep 101
- Outdoor furniture trends for 2021
- Your senior pet’s golden years
- A way with words
- Are you a revealer or a concealer? Find out from a professional organizer
- Cohen in the City Episode 60: April Wine Legend Myles Goodwin
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Of fomites, flights, and fear
Most Popular
Articles
- John Abbott student named a 2021 Loran Scholar, Canada’s most comprehensive award
- Curfew in Montreal, Laval back to 9:30 p.m. starting May 3;
- Lighting the Darkness
- Police investigate apparent suicide at Woodland train crossing
- Air Canada offering refunds for all COVID-affected flights
- Anger grows across Canada as COVID's third wave takes hold: Research group
- Ian Enkin needs a kidney transplant to survive
- Treats of Inspiration
- The Sassy Psychologist: Codependency: When you "care" too much and the importance of badass boundaries
- Thinking outside the box
Images
Videos
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.