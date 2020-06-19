Filmmakers Nik Sheehan and Albert Nerenberg, the latter accompanied by his daughter Jane, talk about their brilliant new look at climate change like nobody has seen before. It will premiere on documentary Channel on June 28 at 9 pm. The title is Who Farted? You need to watch this interview to learn more! You can also watch the trailer at https://vimeo.com/351486638 

