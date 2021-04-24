The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada is thinking outside of the box with its virtual fundraiser. The Savour The World Culinary Experience will take place on May 1 (7:30 pm). We spoke to Riccardo Zerbino from the accounting firm Baker Tilly Montreal and Christina Kadas. Riccardo was the LLSC’s Man of the Year and he now chairs their Leadership Committee. Christina is the mom of Lena, a three year old girl recovering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Info: www.cancersdusang.ca
Cohen in the City Episode 59: The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada Savours the World
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Cohen in the City Episode 59: The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada Savours the World
- A couple in life and stage excited to bring their dance show to the public
- Canadians want to see equitable distribution of vaccines globally: UNICEF Canada poll
- Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review Part 39
- John Abbott student named a 2021 Loran Scholar, Canada’s most comprehensive award
- Lighting the Darkness
- Judgement Calls Episode 43: How Swede it is to get drafted by the Alouettes
- Quebec may use notwithstanding clause on Bill 101 expansion
Most Popular
Articles
- Quebec-Ontario border closed to non-essential travel
- AstraZeneca available to 45 and older, 8 p.m curfew remains in place in Montreal, Laval
- Police investigate apparent suicide at Woodland train crossing
- Air Canada offering refunds for all COVID-affected flights
- John Abbott student named a 2021 Loran Scholar, Canada’s most comprehensive award
- Creative MTL: Episode 12-CASA CARES shows us what they're all about with this year's Fashion Show
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: What is V.I.P.I.T. and why is it in the news?
- The POP Movie is a gritty look back at the 2009 POP Montreal festival
- Rogers experiencing issues with cellphone coverage
- Montreal group has a plan to combat antisemitism, which is on the rise amid pandemic
Images
Videos
Commented
- Canada Revenue Agency Tax Tip: Eight things to remember at tax time (2)
- Quebecers pay $1.4 billion for "worst roads in Canada":CAA (1)
- Patriote flags unfurled in Westmount (1)
- Vaccinate now! It’s the eight week prescription for normalcy (1)
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: What is V.I.P.I.T. and why is it in the news? (1)
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.