The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada is thinking outside of the box with its virtual fundraiser. The  Savour The World Culinary Experience will take place on May 1 (7:30 pm). We spoke to Riccardo Zerbino from the accounting  firm Baker Tilly Montreal and Christina Kadas. Riccardo was the LLSC’s Man of the Year and he now chairs their Leadership Committee.  Christina is the mom of Lena, a three year old girl recovering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Info: www.cancersdusang.ca

