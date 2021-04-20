Simon & Schuster is set to release   the book, Sleep, My Baby. This  is a lullaby and has some major backstory to it. Written by Jacques Shore and his  late mother Lena , a Holocaust survivor, poet, compose and educator, the themes conveyed in the book – universality, acceptance, love, harmony, peace – are always those that we wish to transmit to children, but these days, this feeling of “togetherness” is perhaps more significant than ever. Jacques is joined by his daughter Emily and his new born granddaughter Zoe. Info: https://www.simonandschuster.ca/books/Sleep-My-Baby/Lena-Allen-Shore/9781534481350

