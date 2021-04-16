The new Canadian co-production of two new single-camera comedies, The Parker Andersons and Amelia Parker, will premiere  on April 19 here in Canada on the Super Channel Heart & Home Network (and the Super Channel package via Amazon Prime), as well on US cable on the same day. Both of these shows enhance traditional TV storytelling as the showrunner created two stand-alone comedy series, each with their own storylines and episodes, while still connected by larger overarching plotlines tying the two shows together.  The Parker Andersons follow the heartfelt family moments and warmly comedic antics of a newly blended interracial family, while Amelia Parker centers around the quietest member of the family as she navigates the teen world around her. We speak to series stars Kate Hewlett, Millie Davis and Charlie Zeltzer,  the nine year scene stealer whose dad Mitch grew up in Dollard des Ormeaux.

