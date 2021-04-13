Montreal filmmaker and street photographer Ezra Soiferman (www.ezrasoiferman.com) and wildlife photographer Ilana Block (www.ilanablockphotography.ca) have launched a brand new Montreal-themed project called “The Wildlife - The Walled Life.” The short ‘music photeo’ features a melding of their animal photography (Ilana’s wildlife images and Ezra’s Montreal animal mural images). It something both adults and kids can enjoy. You can watch the video at this link https://youtu.be/TS33tonG_K0 and learn more about it in our interview.
