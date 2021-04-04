This year marks 40 years of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) supporting families in Canada enabling access to Canada’s paediatric health care system for families who live outside of a city centre without a children’s hospital. Since Canada’s first Ronald McDonald House opened in Toronto four decades ago, RMHC has touched many Canadians, including the support provided to more than 425,000 families. Today, one in four Canadian families have either stayed at a Ronald McDonald House or Family Room or know someone who has. We speak to Manoir Ronald McDonald (www.manoirmontreal.qc.ca)
Executive Director Jacqueline Mallet and George Martin from the Gaspé who has stayed at this location 107 times with his son.
