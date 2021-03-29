On the eve of the ninth season of Top Chef Canada,   returning to Food Network Canada on April 19 (10 pm), two Montrealers will be among the culinary talents trying to win it all. Ahuntsic's Aicia Colacci   and Dollard des Ormeauc native  Jae-Anthony Dougan, will compete with nine other  fearless professional chefs from across the country, each bringing an unbelievable range of culinary styles, technical skill, and diverse breadth of flavours.The winner will take home a cash prize of $100,000 provided by Interac Corp.and a luxurious Lexus RX Hybrid Electric SUV.

