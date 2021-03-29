On the eve of the ninth season of Top Chef Canada, returning to Food Network Canada on April 19 (10 pm), two Montrealers will be among the culinary talents trying to win it all. Ahuntsic's Aicia Colacci and Dollard des Ormeauc native Jae-Anthony Dougan, will compete with nine other fearless professional chefs from across the country, each bringing an unbelievable range of culinary styles, technical skill, and diverse breadth of flavours.The winner will take home a cash prize of $100,000 provided by Interac Corp.and a luxurious Lexus RX Hybrid Electric SUV.
Cohen in the City Episode 54: Two Montrealers in Top Chef Canada
-
- Updated
- 0
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Latest Articles
- Cohen in the City Episode 54: Two Montrealers in Top Chef Canada
- “A Montreal for all Montrealers”: Denis Coderre declares run for Mayor
- High cost patented drugs now account for 50% of sales
- Unsettled weather week ahead for southern Quebec
- Opéra de Montréal webcasting Carmen by Bizet
- Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal opening its doors
- Three-year, entry-level contract for forward Cole Caufield
- Marathon Beneva de Montréal to be held from September 24 to 26
Most Popular
Articles
- Overnight thunderstorms rattle the Montreal region
- Police raid eight West Island homes in major drug bust
- Teenage girl dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 40 in WI
- City helps restaurants
- Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal opening its doors
- Greek Independence Day: A Bicentennial celebration with a message from the Prime Minister of Canada
- Patriote flags unfurled in Westmount
- Driving with Miranda: Episode 34- Mazda 3 Turbo AWD
- Proposed synagogue 'too high, too dense': CSL mayor
- LBPSB parents receive mask recall notice
Images
Videos
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.