Côte Saint-Luc native Barry Avrich is one of the most accomplished filmmakers in Canada, From The Tempest starring Christopher Plummer,  Prosecuting Evil that explored the atrocities of the Holocaust to The Reckoning that explored the #metoo movement , he has made nearly 60 memorable films.  He oversees the Melbar Entertainment Group (http://www.melbarentertainment.com)     and his own ad agency called BTA Creates (https://www.btacreates.com). He is a true success story and as he tells us,  the seed was planted at Vanier College.

