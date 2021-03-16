The ORT Montreal Ted Wise Benefit Gala for Jewish Education will take place on Sunday, April 18  virtually. It will feature Terry Fator, a singer, comedian, ventriloquist, and celebrity impressionist who become a superstar after winning America’s Got Talent in 2007.  Terry and two his puppets joined me along with event producer Lorne Levitt for a very entertaining episode.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.