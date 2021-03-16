The ORT Montreal Ted Wise Benefit Gala for Jewish Education will take place on Sunday, April 18 virtually. It will feature Terry Fator, a singer, comedian, ventriloquist, and celebrity impressionist who become a superstar after winning America’s Got Talent in 2007. Terry and two his puppets joined me along with event producer Lorne Levitt for a very entertaining episode.
Cohen in the City Episode 52: ORT Montreal Virtual Gala and superstar ventriloquist Terry Fator
