Maya Johnson will debut in her new role on March 15, 2021 as the anchor for  CTV Montreal News at 5 and 11:30. Since 2016 she has been the station's Quebec City bureau chief. The West Island native returns to the same newsroom where her career began as a summer intern in 2005 while studying journalism at Concordia University. Within weeks of beginning her internship, Johnson made the leap from researching behind the scenes to reporting on air, becoming the youngest reporter in the newsroom at the age of 21.

