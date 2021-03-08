Over the last few years Monty Geer has become a very familiar face to Canadian TV viewers for his starring role with Jon Hamm in the hilarious Skip the Dishes commercials, in which he plays the character of Brandon. He is also a talented stand up comedian, writer and model who would like nothing more than to be booked at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.