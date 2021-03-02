The  eighth annual Festival de La Voix, all virtual this year, will feature its usual breathtaking music and remarkable performances from March 14 tp April 10. Concerts are free and will remain online for a limited time. Canadian composers and musicians feature in four eclectic concerts and three vocal workshops, livestreamed from venues in the West Island (Dorval, Beaconsfield and Pointe-Claire). Festival de la Voix Founder and Artistic Director Kerry-Anne Kutz  and  performer Erin Berger join me. Info:www.festivaldelavoix.com

