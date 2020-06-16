Musician, broadcaster, singer, songwriter and TV star Gregory Charles joins us along with Israel Cancer Research Fund President Jeff Bernstein and CEO Alexandra Schwartz to talk about the impact COVID-19 has had on the entertainment industry. Gregory worked with Jeff and Alexandra worked to ensure the annual ICRF Montreal Gala was a success virtually. You can see it for yourself here, but not before you hear Gregory's bold prediction of when we can next expect to see a concert at the Bell Centre: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkQg5INZIkM&feature=youtu.be

