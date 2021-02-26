The Just For Kids Foundation ( JFK) raises funds to purchase high-priority medical equipment, and to support initiatives, that improve the quality of care for patients of the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their annual High School Glee Competition had to be cancelled. In its place, JFK Voices (www.jfkvoices.com) was established, with students submitting musical videos and raising money  in support of improving mental health resources at the  hospital.  We speak with JFK Executive Director Lorie Blumer, contestants Jill Liebmann and Sarah Jacobson and Jill’s mom Sheri. An online show will take place on March 7.

