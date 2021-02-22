John Molson School of Business hosts worlds largest undergrad international case competition
The John Molson Undergraduate Case Competition is the largest event of its kind in the world. This year's online edition has attracted 28 teams and it takes place Feb. 28 to March 6. You can follow then proceedings at jmucc.ca. To find out more meet JMUCC President Charles Roy, Vice-President of PR and Sponsorship Vanessa Dionne and Judge George Balouzakis.
