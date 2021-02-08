Bedros Akkelian, better known as Spidey, is a proud resident of Laval who is gaining notice globally for his profession as a mentalist and a magician. He will be performing on a live Zoom broadcast for the Cummings Centre on Feb. 17 at 7:30 pm. Barbara Zavalkoff, who chairs the committee that organizes these events, joins Spidey on this show. It includes a very emotional moment when Spidey learns about the passing of someone whom he held dear.
Cohen in the City: Episode 46 – World renowned local mentalist and magician Spidey
