Bedros Akkelian, better known as Spidey, is a proud resident of Laval who is gaining notice globally  for his profession as a mentalist and a magician.   He will be performing on a live Zoom broadcast for the Cummings Centre on Feb. 17 at 7:30 pm.   Barbara Zavalkoff, who chairs the committee that organizes these events, joins Spidey on this show. It includes a very emotional moment when Spidey learns about the passing of someone whom he held dear.

