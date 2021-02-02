World Cancer Day is on February 4. Dr. Mark Basik, President of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Cancer Research Society and Virginia Lee, the Director of the Cedars CanSupport Cancer Care Mission of the MUHC. Virginia also previews a free lecture via Zoom. Dr Basik shares his views on how the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected cancer care.
