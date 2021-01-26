Like all charitable organizations, this past year has been a struggle for CHW Montreal as it continues to pivot and try new ways of raising money for its projects.  But the organization is thriving online. Coming up is a Virtual Travel Series, Mahjong and a webinar with author Julie Zuckerman from Israel. I spoke to Montreal Coordinator Alanna Elias, Programming Chair Susan Bercovitch and Julie. Zuckerman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.