Like all charitable organizations, this past year has been a struggle for CHW Montreal as it continues to pivot and try new ways of raising money for its projects. But the organization is thriving online. Coming up is a Virtual Travel Series, Mahjong and a webinar with author Julie Zuckerman from Israel. I spoke to Montreal Coordinator Alanna Elias, Programming Chair Susan Bercovitch and Julie. Zuckerman.
Cohen in the City: Episode 44 - CHW Montreal programming moves forward during the pandemic.
