La Poutine Week is back across Canada from February 1 to 7, with over 700 participating restaurants across Canada. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only take-out and delivery options will be available. For the third year in a row, La Poutine Week is will also be giving back to communities across Canada. One dollar for every poutine sold at a participating restaurant during La Poutine Week will go to Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB), an organization that guarantees free, immediate and specialized help to people with an eating disorder and their loved ones.
