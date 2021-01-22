La Poutine Week is back across Canada from February 1 to 7, with over 700 participating restaurants across Canada. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only take-out and delivery options will be available. For the third year in a row, La Poutine Week is will also be giving back to communities across Canada. One dollar for every poutine sold at a participating restaurant during La Poutine Week will go to Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB), an organization that guarantees free, immediate and specialized help to people with an eating disorder and their loved ones. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.