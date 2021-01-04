At over 300,000+ streams across platforms and following their recent debut at #1 on Amazon Music’s playlist, West Island-based pop-country band The Record Breakers offer a ‘warm sweater on a cold day’ in song form with “Winter” — their new single, available now! Bella and Julian Galasso, Hayden Nolan Rabinovitch, Michael Vallinakis and Devan Meisner make up the young group, established in 2014.
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Cohen in the CIty: Episode 42 - The Record Breakers
- Recipe: 3 Easy homemade breads to try
- Year over year, rents are up for one- and two-bedroom homes in Montreal
- Joel Goldenberg: Retro Roundup's all-time favourite songs
- Winter storm to impact southern Quebec to start 2021
- Deep tillage of soil can be a promising tool in offsetting greenhouse gas emissions, according to Concordia researchers
- Centre Masliach founder seeks support for ALS petition; online concert to promote the cause
- Judgement Calls Episode 31: The Good Deeds Cup is looking for some good ideas
Most Popular
Articles
- Winter storm to impact southern Quebec to start 2021
- My 21 predictions for 2021: Coderre triumphs and Carey departs
- Quebec's new seniors centre on Laval shoreline park
- Centre Masliach founder seeks support for ALS petition; online concert to promote the cause
- Year over year, rents are up for one- and two-bedroom homes in Montreal
- Beaconsfield seeks $4 million from Agglo for overpayments
- Projet Montreal’s damaging policies on full display in NDG
- Deep tillage of soil can be a promising tool in offsetting greenhouse gas emissions, according to Concordia researchers
- Pointe-Claire invites citizens to enjoy the outdoors
- More wintry weather expected for southern Quebec
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.