The Cummings Centre’s first ever bilingual national conference on Aging Well: Adapting to the New Reality will be held online on January 21, 2021. Speaker Stuart Himmelfarb and Conference Chair Laya Feldman join us to discuss.
Cohen in the City: Episode 40 - Aging Well: Adapting to the New Reality
