The JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure will be a one day, family-friendly virtual and interactive house party on June 14 that rallies together those affected by type 1 diabetes to unite, get loud and raise funds to accelerate the pace of T1D research. Mike Cohen spoke to country music star George Canyon, endurance athlete Sébastien Sasseville and Grade 5 student Olivia Medeiros about why this program is so important and how they are coping with the COVID-19 lockdown
Cohen in the City Episode 4: Country Music star George Canyon, endurance athlete Sébastien Sasseville & student Olivia Medeiros on Type 1 Diabetes
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- More than 1 in 5 Canadians who drink alcohol and have been staying at home more have been drinking once a day since the beginning of May
- Student Voices: Dear Class of 2020, You are not alone
- Local woman celebrates 50 years of singing a cappella
- The Moving Maven’s tip of the week: Organizing, planning and who to notify that you are moving
- Cohen in the City Episode 4: Country Music star George Canyon, endurance athlete Sébastien Sasseville & student Olivia Medeiros on Type 1 Diabetes
- Recipe: 5 Perfect picnic recipes
- Just Breathe: Episode 5 - Grief and Loss
- Healthy Living With TAU: Make better choices for your health
Most Popular
Articles
- Walk-In COVID-19 testing clinics in two West Island locations this week
- CSL Mayor, Councillor clash over SPVM shutdown of Shavuot tents
- Artist Andy Habib loves his hometown of Laval but he is hooked on the Orange Julep
- Police must stop attacking journalists covering protests in the U.S.: CAJ
- Miss Montreal Katherine Rose talks about overcoming adversity
- Incoherence....
- New Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre opens June 21
- We are not ok...
- Steer Medical takes on a new direction due to Covid
- SJN: Remembering Holocaust survivor Michael Kutz; Ometz keeps busy and Federation CJA launching two year campaign
Images
Videos
Commented
- There are Covid numbers that will give you courage to re-engage (1)
- Joel Goldenberg: Albums that should have been revised (1)
- Combatting discrimination is a prominent pandemic issue: Concordia researcher (1)
- CSL tables notices of motion for potential COVID-19 rules (1)
- CDN-NDG to remove, rethink health corridor bollards on Van Horne (1)
- Laval pegs COVID cost at $60 million (1)
- City gives with one hand and takes more with the other (1)
Online Poll
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.