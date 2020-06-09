The JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure will be a one day, family-friendly virtual and interactive house party on June 14 that rallies together those affected by type 1 diabetes to unite, get loud and raise funds to accelerate the pace of T1D research. Mike Cohen spoke to country music star George Canyon, endurance athlete Sébastien Sasseville and Grade 5 student Olivia Medeiros about why this program is so important and how they are coping with the COVID-19 lockdown

