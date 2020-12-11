Following the publication of this opinion piece (see it here) on our website about the Canadian Jewish Congress, there has been a lot of talk generated about possibly reviving the brand. We speak to former National Executive Vice-President and General Counsel Jack Silverstone, former President Les Scheininger and former National Executive Committee Chairs Dorothy Zalcman Howard and Renee Switzer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.