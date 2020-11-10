Last year I was fortunate enough to attend Hockey 911, a dream partnership between the Montreal Canadiens and the Montreal General Hospital Foundation. The fundraiser features live discussions hosted by entertainer Gregory Charles, hockey players, their coaches and doctors providing behind-the-scenes access to their most significant injuries and events related to the latest playoffs. On this edition I speak with Habs Associate Coach Kirk Muller, trauma surgeon Dr. Dan Deckelbaum and Foundation CEO Jean-Guy Gourdeau.Shea Weber, Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki and Claude Julien will also be part of the program on Nov 17 and because of the pandemic it can be viewed for free virtually. Warmup is at 6:30 pm and puck drop at 7 pm Info: https://www.mghfoundation.com/en/events/hockey-911-2020-edition/
To register for the event log on to: www.codelife.ca/hockey911
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.