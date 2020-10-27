After 2019’s successful Teen Songwriting Competition, Overture with the Arts (OWTA) is pleased to announce their second annual program. Open to youth ages 13 to 18 who write original songs, the competition will give aspiring young songwriters a platform to showcase their original music to a live audience. This year, OWTA is doing a live stream of the full showcase to ensure the safety of all participants and viewers. We speak to OWTA's Akilah Newton, competition coordinator Melina Soochan and last year's winner Biliie du Page. The new deadline for applicants is Nov 13, 11:59pm, at : http://owta.org/teen-songwriting-competition/
Cohen in the City: Episode 31- OWTA Teen Songwriting Competition
-
- Updated
- 0
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- MoWest was victim of ransomware cyber attack last year
- St. Laurent Mayor urges innovative economic recovery
- Hampstead Public Security to participate in Walk of Remembrance Nov. 2
- Quebec COVID continue high negative rates
- For magnetic types
- Break-in leads Kirkland resident to restart neighbourhood watch
- DDO offers contactless Halloween fun
- Around the Towns
Most Popular
Articles
- CF announces plans for Fairview Pointe Claire
- Thousands protest Covid restrictions in 300 km drive to Quebec City
- Kitchen 73 launches petition to defund OQLF after harassment
- Restauranteurs respond to the homeless
- Haunted Montreal presenting a Virtual Hallowe’en Ghost Tour for 2020
- One-stop housing help
- Opéra de Montréal presenting a free webcast of Puccini’s La Boheme
- Meet the industry experts who can guide you to find the education and job you’re looking for
- Dorval Circle closed until end of November
- Tax freeze coming
Images
Videos
Commented
- A Dorval historical property to undergo $1 million face lift (1)
- Kelley and Eustace will face each other in election LBPSB Chair (1)
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Gaspésie, Quebec (1)
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Yellow and orange and red, oh my! (1)
- Never let a crisis go to waste (1)
- STM consults on 5-year Snowdon attachment centre construction (1)
- Senneville cautions residents on coyote sightings (1)
- Beyond The Pages: Episode 19 -How long can restaurants and other businesses survive. (1)
Online Poll
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.