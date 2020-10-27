After 2019’s successful Teen Songwriting Competition, Overture with the Arts (OWTA) is pleased to announce their second annual program. Open to youth ages 13 to 18 who write original songs, the competition will give aspiring young songwriters a platform to showcase their original music to a live audience. This year, OWTA is doing a live stream of the full showcase to ensure the safety of all participants and viewers. We speak to OWTA's Akilah Newton, competition coordinator Melina Soochan and last year's winner Biliie du Page. The new deadline for applicants is Nov 13, 11:59pm, at : http://owta.org/teen-songwriting-competition/

