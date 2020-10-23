With COVID 19 stories dominating the news "coast to coast," Montreal-based film producers Seema Arora and Alexandra Triantafillopoulos are producing a cooking show challenge for Canadians to inspire the audience with some fun video recipes . It is called Cooking in Quarantine and can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheZensamedia. We speak with Seema, contestant Edith-Cecilia Varga and celebrity judge, Canadian fashion designer Simon Chang,

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.