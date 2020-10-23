With COVID 19 stories dominating the news "coast to coast," Montreal-based film producers Seema Arora and Alexandra Triantafillopoulos are producing a cooking show challenge for Canadians to inspire the audience with some fun video recipes . It is called Cooking in Quarantine and can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheZensamedia. We speak with Seema, contestant Edith-Cecilia Varga and celebrity judge, Canadian fashion designer Simon Chang,
