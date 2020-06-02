Beaconsfield's Katherine Rose and NDG's Clara Chemtov were recently crowned Miss Montreal and Miss Teenage Quebec respectively. In a revealing interview with Mike Cohen, Katherine talks about being bullied while in high school and having become a victim of human trafficking; Clara shares her challenges to overcome an eating disorder and why she chose to enrol in a French CEGEP.
Cohen in the City: Episode 3- An Interview with Miss Montreal and Miss Teenage Quebec
Mike Cohen
