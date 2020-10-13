Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the show must go on and The McGill IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) Research Group will indeed hold its annual “Laugh Your Butt Off” fundraising event - this year dubbed “Laugh Your Butt Off (At Home!)” on Thursday, November 12 via Zoom, featuring international entertainer and mentalist Oz Pearlman. The former America's Got Talent star actually read my mind. Go to www.mcgillibd.ca for ticket information.

