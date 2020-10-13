Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the show must go on and The McGill IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) Research Group will indeed hold its annual “Laugh Your Butt Off” fundraising event - this year dubbed “Laugh Your Butt Off (At Home!)” on Thursday, November 12 via Zoom, featuring international entertainer and mentalist Oz Pearlman. The former America's Got Talent star actually read my mind. Go to www.mcgillibd.ca for ticket information.
Cohen in the CIty: Episode 28 - World famous mentalist Oz Pearlman Zooming to Montreal
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- The Dogs of Winter is Ann Lambert’s eagerly awaited second book in the Russell and Leduc mystery series
- Supermom In Training: Instilling gratitude in children
- COVID-19 stress is affecting how we use our screens, new study finds
- Cohen in the CIty: Episode 28 - World famous mentalist Oz Pearlman Zooming to Montreal
- Melany Of MList: Ways to connect with family virtually
- On the eve of its final presentation will the Royalmount Drive-in Event Theatre return in 2021
- Recipe: Healthy Minestrone soup
- Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion’s A Call to Montréal reaches out to Jewish Montréal…and beyond
Most Popular
Articles
- Canada must stand up for Armenia
- Nine Pointe Claire families taking on the Zero Waste Challenge
- Vincenzo Guzzo speaks out against theatre closures
- Months away from first vaccine doses, says Moderna Chief doctor
- Legault imposes 'Red Zone' restrictions on Montreal, Laval, South Shore
- Five Montrealers compete to become Miss Universe Canada
- The Uyghur Genocide
- Opposition demands confirmation of promised tax freeze
- Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion’s A Call to Montréal reaches out to Jewish Montréal…and beyond
- Two dead after car drives into Lac St. Louis in Lachine
Images
Videos
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.