Adam Kantor, known for his Broadway roles in the productions of The Band’s Visit, Rent, Next To Normal and Fiddler On The Roof, has launched a new video collaboration with an organization helping thousands of people in their 20s and 30s find and create Friday night dinner communities and practices rooted in the ancient wisdom of Shabbat each week. It is called Pause (www.onetable.org/pause) and will air online on the first Friday of each month for the next year. Native Montrealer Joel Tietolman, the owner of the popular Mile End Deli in Brooklyn, has been among the participants. Canadians can engage with Pause and attend virtual events like OneTable Live each week. We talk with Adam about the project and the “Pause” on Broadway due to COVID-19 and Joel.

