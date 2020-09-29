Just For Laughs will present its first-ever 100 percent virtual and free online festival Oct. 9 and 10, featuring over 100 artists. Andy Kindler happens to be one of JFL’s all-time favorites, notably for his State of the Industry Address which is not open to the public. This year it will be online for the world to see and listen. It is not to be missed. Kindler was on Late Show with David Letterman over 40 times

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.