By day Gianni Fiasche is the head of marketing and social media for Team Nancy Forlini Re/Max Solutions. But through his company Snob Media he is also producing comedy shows, including an upcoming production at The CLDV Comedy Lounge in St. Léonard on Sept. 25. Meanwhile, RDP native Mike Carrozza has released his debut full-length comedy album called Cherubic. Mike describes his stand-up persona as a “fun silly boy,” one that is playful, absurd, and naïve. It was nice to have these two gentlemen, who never met each other before, on the show.

