Dr. Peter Lakatos, a Gastroenterologist at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and Professor of Medicine at McGill, will host a zoom educational event on Wed. Sept. 23 at 7 pm. It is organized by the McGill IBD Research Group (www.mcgillibd.ca).
Dr. Lakatos will explore a number of questions from the patient’s perspective when it comes to IBD diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up. Some topics covered will include patient support, managing complications and risk, change management, patient education, and how to align the expectations of both physician and patient.
You can register for free here
