On the eve of Rosh Hashanah we bring you a very special edition of Cohen in the CIty with Cantor Danny Benlolo and some members of the Shira Choir. This is an inclusive group of singers with developmental disabilities dedicated to celebrating the power of music, to bring joy, to inspire and unite people of all ages and abilities. Coming soon will be a documentary film by Evan Beloff about the choir geared mainly for educational purposes that epitomizes the power of music. You can see the trailer at the end of this presentation..
You can see the trailer here
