Mitch Garber is a local boy makes good story. Growing up in Montreal he required tuition assistance to attend Bialik High School. Now an extremely successful businessman, he and his wife Ann Marie devote much of their time to philanthropy. In this interview Mitch talks about the Combined Jewish Appeal Campaign, COVID-19 and its impact on the economy, the CIrque de Soleil, the new NHL team he is part of and the return of the Expos.

