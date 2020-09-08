Strangers in the Night may have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but the big music fundraiser will take place on a much smaller scale on Saturday evening, September 12 at where else but the Royalmount Drive In Event Theatre and help for two great causes. It's Saturday Night Fever Redux raising funds for West Island Friends for Mental Health and Summit School. Boogie Wonderband will be performing live then they will relive the movie that made "Disco Clubbing" what everyone wanted to. Sonic the Hedgehog will be the early show for the youngsters. Larry Day, James Gregorio and Stu Guttman join me with details For tickets go to driveinmtl.com.

