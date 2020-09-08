Strangers in the Night may have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but the big music fundraiser will take place on a much smaller scale on Saturday evening, September 12 at where else but the Royalmount Drive In Event Theatre and help for two great causes. It's Saturday Night Fever Redux raising funds for West Island Friends for Mental Health and Summit School. Boogie Wonderband will be performing live then they will relive the movie that made "Disco Clubbing" what everyone wanted to. Sonic the Hedgehog will be the early show for the youngsters. Larry Day, James Gregorio and Stu Guttman join me with details For tickets go to driveinmtl.com.
Cohen in the City: Episode 20 – Saturday Night Fever Redux at Royalmount
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Cohen in the City: Episode 20 – Saturday Night Fever Redux at Royalmount
- Supermom In Training: The virtual learning experience
- Average Canadian family spent more on taxes than on housing, food and clothing combined: Fraser Institute
- Mayor Plante needs to reach out to brave restaurateurs like Chef Romeo
- Recipe: 5 Dinners you can make in 15 minutes or less
- Healthy Living With TAU: Back to school 2020
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Passion is Happiness — More Lessons from the Canoe
- Montreal’s Residential Real Estate Market Sales and Prices Set New Records
Most Popular
Articles
- Immersion first casualty of school year
- Recipe: 5 Dinners you can make in 15 minutes or less
- Who will replace Paul Karwatsky at CTV? How does Jamie Orchard sound?
- Average Canadian family spent more on taxes than on housing, food and clothing combined: Fraser Institute
- Time for universal basic income, says 40,000 member alliance
- Kids raise $13,000 to fight kids cancer in memory of a special little girl
- AQED clears up confusion over homeschooling
- Cohen in the City: Episode 19- Fast-tracking of new medication for Cystic Fibrosis is a necessity
- Father of Three with Incurable Cancer is Helping Researchers Get One Step Closer to a Cure
- Protect yourself from another ‘Bo Pelouse’
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.