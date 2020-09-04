Native Montrealer Hailey Laxer has lived with Cystic Fibrosis all of her life Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body. It affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices.These secreted fluids are normally thin and slippery. Improvements in screening and treatments mean that people with CF now may live into their mid- to late 30s or 40s, and some are living into their 50s. Cystic Fibrosis Canada is calling on all levels of government to work with all relevant bodies to expedite the immediate entry of Trikafta, a precision medicine for the rare disease, into Canada and public access nationwide. The Suburban has learned that Vertex has not yet applied to Health Canada for approval of the drug and until such time as it does so, Health Canada cannot approve the drug let alone fast track it. Hailey and Dr. John Wallenburg, Chief Scientific Officer for CF Canada, join me to discuss.”
Native Montrealer Hailey Laxer has lived with Cystic Fibrosis all of her life Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body. It affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices. These secreted fluids are normally thin and slippery. Improvements in screening and treatments mean that people with CF now may live into their mid- to late 30s or 40s, and some are living into their 50s. Cystic Fibrosis Canada (CFC) is calling on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and the government of Canada to fast-track the application and approval of a precision medication for the rare disease. Hailey and Dr. John Wallenburg, Chief Scientific Officer for CF Canada, join me to discuss.
