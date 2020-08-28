Beaconsfield country artist, Brittany Kennell (@brittymusic), who rose to instant fame when she appeared on the hit American TV show The Voice in 2016, is part of a new program, First Up with RBCxMusic, created to support emerging Canadian musicians and recording artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see her performance on Instagram @brittymusic. She shares with us how her career continues to move forward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.