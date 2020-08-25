The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation (fondationlakeshore.ca) raises funds through events, mailings and their Annual Partnership Program. These annual partners, which include The Suburban, are for the most part local businesses or entrepreneurs as well as some larger companies such as Air Canada Rouge and local branches of major banks and real estate brokers. In this video Foundation Director Heather Holmes and Co-Chair David Cescon talk about how they are adapting to the new normal and this Partnership Appreciation Campaign.
For more information:
https://fondationlakeshore.ca/get-involved/our-annual-partners/
