Five years ago, community leader, philanthropist and real estate executive Sylvan Adams immigrated to Israel. However, Montreal remains close to his heart. So many Jewish community buildings here now bear his name. He was in Montreal recently to celebrate his father Marcel's 100th birthday and we caught up with him to talk about his move to Israel and his high-profile involvement in so many exciting projects. He has learned fluent and established himself as a go-to guy for pro-Israel “soft power.” As he told an Israeli newspaper recently, he prefers to talk about the economy, startups, democracy, tolerance and also getting positive publicity for the Jewish state, where he is returning to his roots.
Note: Two days after we recorded this interview, during which Sylvan Adams described his dad's remarkable life, Marcel Adams passed away.
