Hampstead’s Eli Jonah Karls, and his friends Ari Solomon from Teaneck New Jersey and Joe Veleno, an NHL first round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, have, created a social media mental health awareness campaign. It is called the Celly Forward Challenge (https://www.cellyforwardchallenge.com). A “Celly” is short for “Celebration” and is used in hockey to describe a player’s celebration after scoring a goal. A “Celly” is a release of emotion and excitement built up while fighting a 60 minute battle with everything you have, and that feeling of finally putting that puck in the net.
The mission of this challenge is to bring awareness to a battle millions face every day, against mental health, especially during these times, as a result of COVID-19. This challenge has garnered support and participation from numerous celebrities / athletes which include U.S. and Canada Open Champion Bianca Andreescu, Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki, three time Juno Award winning musician Karl Wolf, third overall pick in the 2019 NHL entry draft Kirby Dach, social media sensations On The Bench and Pavel Barber, Israel Olympian and pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, Alex Katz.
Veleno, a native of Kirkland and a graduate of St. Thomas High School, spent the past season with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League. He was 30th overall choice in the 2018 NHL draft and is expected to make the big team in 2020-21.
After witnessing the astonishing death rates around the world, especially in his native country of Italy, Veleno quickly felt the need to get involved. He understood that the traumas today would quickly turn into long term depression, anxiety, stress and other forms of mental health damage caused by COVID-19
The trio’s goal is to open conversation and encourage donations to organizations that assist individuals struggling with mental health.
For complete details go to: https://www.cellyforwardchallenge.com
