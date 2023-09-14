Vassy Kapelos is the host of CTV’s flagship political affairs programs, Question Period and Power Play With Vassy Kapelos; CTV’s chief political correspondent and host of a national iHeart Radio program that can be heard weekdays at Noon right here on CJAD in Montreal. Question Period airs Sundays at 11 a.m. on CTV and CTV News Channel, with encore presentations airing Sundays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 12 noon on CTV Two. A radio broadcast of Question Period airs on iHeartRadio Canada news/talk stations across the country. Power Play With Vassy Kapelos airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV News app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.