Over the years, doping has tainted athletics, and nutritional misinformation about performance enhancement has also infiltrated the world of sports. This year’s Trottier Public Science Symposium September 13 and 14, presented by the McGill Office of Science and Society, will feature an impressive list of speakers. That includes Dick Pound,Chancellor Emeritus of McGill University, Founding President of the World Anti-Doping Agency and a longtime leader with the International Olympic Committee. We spoke with him.
