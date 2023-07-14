Judy Gold is an American stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster, television writer, author and producer. She won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her work as a writer and producer on The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Gold will be on stage at shows July 18 to 28, including two solo performances July 26 and 27. In a really fun back and forth she talks to us about her career, her 2020 book, Donald Trump, sitcoms and more. Go to https://www.hahaha.com
