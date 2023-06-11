Relationship expert and the host of Netflix’s Jewish Matchmaking, Aleeza Ben Shalom was in Montreal on June 8, speaking to a sold out crowd at Concordia’s Oscar Peterson Hall. The program was organized by Rabbi Yisroel Bernath from Chabad of NDG and Federation CJA. Jewish Matchmaking is a funny, heartfelt, and very Jewish take on the ups and downs of finding love. Aleeza discusses the unique issues that Jews face when looking for the right partner, what she learned in her work on the first season, stories from behind the scenes, and more.
