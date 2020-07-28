Team Frank was created in May 2002 in honour of Frank Joseph Doyle. He was just 39 years old when he perished in the World Trade Centre attacks on 9/11/2001. Frank left behind his wife Kimmy Chedel and his two toddler children Zoë (2) and Garrett (1).
Over the past 18 years, over 200 members of Team Frank have participated in athletic events and challenges all over the world.
Kimmy first travelled to South Africa in 1997, while working in Emerging Markets sales for Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City. On this business trip, she fell in love with the people, the landscape and the magnificent wildlife in South Africa. It became her dream to return one day with her family. In 2014, she finally returned to South Africa with her two children. Upon visiting Alexandra Township, South Africa with a local guide/historian they were overwhelmed by the extreme poverty.
Kimmy and her family and other Team Frank members returned to Africa, on subsequent missions to Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa to donate school supplies, clothing and soccer balls to remote communities. In June 2018, Team Frank Africa built their first pre-school in Welverdiend, South Africa, complete with a kitchen, a playground, and environmentally friendly sanitary facilities. That part of the world became their mission and work is now underway on locale number three.
On Monday, August 10 they will hold a fundraiser at the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre.. Each carload of guests will be able to embark upon a virtual South African safari with wildlife rangers in the Kruger National Park, followed by the feature film Sahara. All of the details are at:
https://driveinmtl.com/products/family-night-african-safari-experience
All vehicles will receive free TFA masks, popcorn and water bottles. Vehicles can enter between 6 pm and 6:30 pm.
Kimmy wishes to express her gratitude for the enormous support Team Frank Africa
For more information log on to www.teamfrankafrica.org. email teamfrankafrica@gmail.com
or call 514-919-1574
